Late Montpellier equalizer denies Monaco top spot

A stoppage-time equaliser from Souleymane Camara gave Montpellier a deserved point and kept Monaco from top spot in Ligue 1.

The champions looked set to leapfrog Paris St-Germain thanks to Radamel Falcao’s 12th goal of the season but Camara headed home to keep PSG top.

Montpellier had bossed the first half, having 11 shots on goal, before Falcao slid in to score.

Monaco improved after the break but Camara popped up to level late on.

In front of a practically empty Stade Louis II, Leonardo Jardim’s side were well off the pace in the opening stages as Danijel Subasic had to make a couple of saves.

But Falcao has started the season in remarkable form and was in the right place to steer home a fine cross from Rony Lopes before the break.

Montpellier keeper Benjamin Lecomte clawed the ball away but the referee awarded the goal, with goal-line technology confirming it had just crossed the line.

That was Monaco’s only effort on target all night though, with veteran Camara earning a point for the visitors two minutes into stoppage time with a close-range header.

PSG can go three points clear when they face third-placed Bordeaux on Saturday.