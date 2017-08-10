Liverpool reject £90m Barcelona bid for Coutinho

Liverpool have rejected a bid of 100 million euros (£90m) from Barcelona for Brazil playmaker Philippe Coutinho.

Barca’s second bid for the 25-year-old, which was rejected immediately, comprised an initial 85m euros (£76.8m) plus 15m euros (£13.5m) in add-ons.

Liverpool have reiterated that Coutinho – who joined them from Inter Milan for £8.5m in 2013 – is not for sale.

Barcelona sold Brazil forward Neymar to Paris St-Germain for a world record transfer of £200m last week.

Coutinho who scored 14 goals last term and spent six weeks out with an ankle injury, signed a new five-year deal in January, which did not include a release clause.

Manager Jurgen Klopp said the Reds were not “a selling club” when Barca’s previous £72m offer was rejected in July, and Liverpool consider the matter closed.