Man City remain unbeaten after 2-1 win against Man United

Manchester City stretched their lead at the top of the table to 11 points and became the first team to win 14 successive English top-flight games in a single season.

City took the lead their vast superiority deserved when man-of-the-match David Silva hooked home from close range after confusion at a corner on 42 minutes, only for United to be handed a lifeline in first-half stoppage time when poor defending from Nicolas Otamendi and Fabian Delph allowed Marcus Rashford to steal in for a composed finish.

Otamendi made amends nine minutes after the break when Romelu Lukaku – who had a poor game – lashed at a clearance in the area and the City defender pounced on the rebound to score.

Mourinho’s post-match focus centred on an incident in the 79th minute, when Ander Herrera went down in the box under a challenge from Otamendi and was booked for diving.

“My first reaction is I feel sorry for Michael Oliver because he had a very good match but unfortunately he made an important mistake,” Mourinho said.

“Michael was unlucky because it was a clear penalty.” He added.

Asked whether the title race was over, Mourinho replied: “Probably, yes. Manchester City are a very good team and they are protected by the luck, and the gods of football are behind them.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said his side’s slow start in games is becoming a problem, after they scraped a draw against Southampton.

Substitute Olivier Giroud glanced in a superb late header to salvage a point after the Gunners had trailed since the third minute.

“In the last two weeks unfortunately we are losing points after a bad start,” said Wenger, who saw his side concede twice in the first 11 minutes of the 3-1 defeat by Manchester United eight days previously.

“I felt the Manchester United game played a bit of a part in the head of our defenders,” he said.

Charlie Austin clipped home an early opener for the home side with the away defence mere onlookers.

The Southampton striker drilled a stinging shot into Petr Cech’s gloves shortly after, then hit the post from an offside position.

A sharp save from Aaron Ramsey apart, Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster had little to do as the visitors struggled to carve out clear-cut chances before Giroud climbed above Virgil van Dijk to steer home Alexis Sanchez’s cross and make Arsenal’s possession finally pay.

Southampton were left to rue several wasted chances on the counter attack, with Ryan Bertrand missing a fine opportunity and Oriol Romeu’s long-range effort glancing off the bar in the second half.

A draw briefly moved Arsenal level on points with fourth-placed Liverpool, but the Reds edged back a point clear with a 1-1 draw against Everton.