The 2017 track season comes to a close Thursday with World Champions Elijah Manangoi and Hellen Obiri on the brink of being crowned Diamond league champions of the 2017 season.

The final 16 IAAF Diamond League champions will be revealed Friday at the King Baudouin stadium during the last leg of the series in Brussels, Belgium.

Hellen Obiri has participated in six 5000-meter Diamond league races this year. She finished fourth in her last race in Birmingham last week behind Sifan Hassan, Konstanze Klosterhalfen and Margaret Kipkemboi.

She will be the star-attraction in the second finals in Brussels where the Rio Olympic 5,000 metres silver medalist only needs to make an appearance since her lead of 25 points is unassailable.

She will be joined by compatriots Agnes Tirop and Beatrice Chepkoech.

Meanwhile, World 1500 metres champion Elijah Manangoi, is also leading in the League standings with 30 points and he is set to win his maiden title.

His closest rival is Timothy Cheruiyot who is at 25 points. Series winners in each race will pocket 5 million shillings.

Meanwhile, Kenyans Eliud Kipchoge and Wilson Kipsang will compete against Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele at the Berlin Marathon set to be held on the 24th of next month in Germany.

The addition of Bekele, the second fastest marathoner of all-time, adds even more power to an already high calibre field which now includes three of the distance’s five fastest men.

Kipchoge’s intention is to break the 2 hours, 2 minutes and 57 seconds world marathon record set by his compatriot Dennis Kimetto in Berlin in 2014.

Kichoge had a kind of “lab test” at the beginning of May when he ran an unratifiable 2 hours and 25 seconds in Monza Italy, the fastest time ever for the marathon distance.

Last year in Berlin, Kipsang ran ten seconds faster than his world record but it was only good enough for second place behind Bekele. The Ethiopian set a personal best of 2 hours, 3 minutes and 3 seconds; just six seconds shy of the world record.