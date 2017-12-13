Mcheza launches in Tanzania

Kenya betting firm Mcheza has been launched in Tanzania in a bid to stem its presence in the East African region.

Customers in this region will now be able to place their bets in twenty different sports disciplines.

Since its initiation into the Kenyan market in 2015, Mcheza has been in operation across every county within the country with gamblers given a chance to bet in twenty different sport disciplines.

This has seen the company extend its services to Tanzania and customers within the region will now be able to place live bets in addition virtual sports gambling.

Moreover, Punters will also be able to place bets on the outcome of Television shows and global politics.

Customers in Tanzania will also be able to place bets on the daily two million Jackpot that was lastly won by Mombasa based Elijah Muchiri.

Anyone over the age of eighteen with a valid national Identity Card has a registered line is eligible to place a play on mCHEZA.