Messi equals Muller’s record as Barcelona beat Levante

Lionel Messi marked his 400th Barcelona appearance with a goal as the La Liga leaders maintained their nine-point advantage with victory over Levante.

Messi opened the scoring at the Nou Camp, chipping the ball to Jordi Alba and volleying home the return.

His 365th La Liga goal equalled Gerd Muller’s record for goals in a single one of Europe’s top five leagues.

Luis Suarez produced a superb strike before half-time and Paulinho tapped in a third in second-half stoppage time.

Suarez stepped over Messi’s low ball across the six-yard box, affording Paulinho a simple finish for his seventh league goal of the season.

Suarez took his own tally to 11 and could have added more but for a fine Oier save in the second period.

Aside from a Marc-Andre ter Stergen save to keep out Shaquell Moore in a one-on-one opportunity, Barca eased to victory, extending their run to 26 matches unbeaten in all competitions.

Messi’s goal – his 16th in La Liga this season – means he needs to score just once more to surpass the record Muller set while playing for Bundesliga side Bayern Munich between 1964 and 1979.

Earlier, Wales forward Gareth Bale scored twice in his first La Liga start since 20 September as Real Madrid were held to a draw at Celta Vigo.

Celta went ahead when ex-Liverpool striker Iago Aspas set up Daniel Wass, who lobbed goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

Bale, who has had a calf injury this season, netted twice in three minutes after passes from Toni Kroos and Isco.

Aspas had a penalty saved by Navas, but Celta equalised when Maxi Gomez headed in from close range after Wass’ cross.

Celta thought they had won another penalty with only three minutes remaining when Aspas went down under a challenge from Marcelo, but the referee waved play on.

At the other end, Lucas Vazquez had a chance to win it for Real Madrid in the 90th minute but his well-struck shot was saved by home goalkeeper Ruben Blanco.

Reigning champions Real stay fourth and are now 16 points behind leaders Barcelona, although they have one game in hand on Ernesto Valverde’s side.