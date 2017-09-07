Ministry remains optimistic of hosting the 2018 CHAN

The ministry of Sports says it remains confident that Confederations of African Football will not rescind Kenya’s rights to host the 2018 African Nations Championships. (CHAN)

This is despite concerns over slow preparations with the Country’s preparedness to host major tournament in doubt.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF), on Sunday called off an inspection tour of Kenya, which was meant to kick off today, in order to assess progress ahead of the tournament next year.

CAF is expected to send an inspection team to Kenya before September 23 when they are scheduled to hold an Executive Committee meeting in Accra, Ghana after which a final decision will be made.

Sports Principal Secretary, Peter Kaberia has assured Kenyans that even though the preparation process has dragged on for long, the ministry will use the challenges being experienced, to better prepare for the next major event the country wins the bid to host.

If the country is snatched the right to host this major event it will be the second time after the 1996 AFCON, when Kenya failed to host the event and the right were given to South Africa who went ahead to win the trophy.

Kaberia spoke as the Ministry of Sports and Kenya Airways signed a one-year partnership deal that will see the national carrier become the official airline for all Kenyan teams travelling abroad.

It is a move expected to address poor travel arrangements for Kenyan teams traveling for major tournaments as it was witnessed last year during the Rio Olympics.

