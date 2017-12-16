Mkhitaryan may leave Man Utd next month

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says “every player has his price”, which may pave the way for the January departure of Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

The Armenian playmaker has not started a game since the defeat at Chelsea on 5 November and has not been in the matchday squad for the last four games.

Mkhitaryan became Mourinho’s third signing when he joined from Borussia Dortmund for a £30m fee 18 months ago.

But BBC Sport understands there has been a “breakdown of trust”.

Speaking before Sunday’s trip to West Brom, Mourinho said: “If a player is not happy and brings with the request a number we consider good for us, I would never say no.

“That is my approach as a manager. Every player has a price.”