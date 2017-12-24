Mourinho criticizes players after conceding last-gasp equaliser

Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho has criticized his players after conceding a last-gasp equaliser from Harry Maguire in a 2-2 draw against 10 man Leicester at the King Power Stadium.

Hours after Manchester City extended their lead on the English Premier League after a 4-0 victory over Bournemouth, Manchester United took on former League champions Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

The hosts took the lead through Jamie vardy in the 27th minute, after being set up by Mahrez.

Spaniard Juan Mata equalized for United in the 40th minute, before securing a brace with a brilliant free kick 20 minutes later.

However after a string of missed opportunities, United only had themselves to blame, as Harry Maguire levelled for 10-man Leicester, who had Daniel Amartey sent off, with almost the last kick of the game.

It was the second time in a week that United have conceded a goal in injury time, losing 2-1 to Championship side Bristol City in the EFL Cup quarter-finals.United are now 13 points adrift of Premier League leaders Manchester City, who beat Bournemouth 4-0 in an earlier match.