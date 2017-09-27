Muhoroni Youth appoints new head coach 

Sportspesa Premier League side Muhoroni Youth has appointed former Nakuru All Stars tactician, George Maina to be their new head coach until the end of this season.

The appointment of Maina ends James Omondi’s reign as the club’s head coach on an interim base following the departure of Gilbert Selebwa who has since joined AFC Leopards as team manager.

Maina admits the task ahead is enormous but he is ready to give his best in the remaining nine games of the season in their bid to avoid relegation.

Apart from Nakuru All Stars, Maina has also coached Kambakia Christian College and Ligi Ndogo in Nairobi.

Meanwhile, National under twenty women’s soccer team trounced Harambee Starlets 2-0 in a friendly match played at Machakos Stadium today.

Gentrix Shikangawa opened the scoring in the 35th minute before Vihiga Queens midfielder Cynthia Shilwatso doubled the lead in the 64th minute to seal the victory for the junior side.

The junior Starlets used the match to prepare for the return leg of the under twenty World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia this Saturday at the same venue.

The two teams played to a 2-2 draw in the first leg in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia a fortnight ago. The winner of the match will face Ghana in the second round of the tournament.