Nairobi Standard Chartered Marathon postponed due to election

The Nairobi Standard Chartered Marathon scheduled for the 29th of this month has been postponed to late November due to the fresh Presidential election set for the 26th of this month.

The Nairobi Marathon, a road race which has often been a platform for young Kenyan athletes to launch their international careers, will now be held on the 26th of November.

The organizers announced an increase in prize money for the 21 kilometer race where winners of both men and women categories will each pocket 200,000 shillings up from 150,000 shillings.

First runners-up will pocket 150, 000 shillings while third placed finishers take home 100,000 shillings each.

The prizes for the 42 kilometer race remain the same with winners expected to pocket 1.5 million shillings. Over 30,000 participants are expected to take part in this year’s event, which is the 15th edition.

Elsewhere, Olympic marathon Champion, Eliud Kipchoge was feted today by Isuzu East Africa, as part of his one year partnership as the company’s brand ambassador in a deal worth fifteen million shillings.

According to Kipchoge who is on recess till early next year, he is ready to lower the world record and attributed the partnership as a great motivator.

He won the 41st edition of the Berlin marathon last month clocking two hours three minutes and 32 seconds. The 32 year old has now won eight out his last nine marathons he has competed since 2013.