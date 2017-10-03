Nakumatt FC, Zoo Kericho to continue playing in Premier League

Nakumatt FC and Zoo Kericho have gotten temporary reprieve to continue participating in the 18 team Sportpesa Premier League after the court of appeal set aside a high court ruling that ordered their exclusion from the league pending the ruling on Nov 3rd 2017.

The appellate judges Philip Waki, William Ouko and Kathurima M’inoti allowed Nakumatt and Zoo Kericho FC to resume their participation in the ongoing Sportpesa Premier League.

Both teams had been excluded from three fixtures following the high court ruling made last month that barred them.

While seeking stay of execution of the high court orders, FKF through lawyer Ken Ochieng argued that it would be unfair to exclude the two teams from the league which is in a penultimate stage.

FKF further argued that the move would have made them lose out on a broadcast grant from FIFA and that its economic effect would be debilitating.

In his defence, the first respondent, Sam Nyamweya, through lawyer Wahome Njagi argued that the inclusion of the two teams went against an agreement signed between KPL and the federation.

And after a hearing that lasted slightly over an hour, the appeal judges noted that the two teams had played upto 25 games in the league hence barring them to complete the fixtures will only be damaging to the two sides.

Football Kenya Federation Chairman Nick Mwendwa hailed the appeal orders saying the country was staring at possible sanctions from the continental body.

Nakumatt FC and Zoo officials expressed their satisfaction as they plan to play their three catch up games. However the league is set to end on November 19th.