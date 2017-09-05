National Olympic Committee of Kenya to hold elections

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya, Nock, will now hold its long awaited elections on September 29th 2017, the body has stated.

Nock made the announcement on Tuesday after holding an extraordinary General Assembly at their Nairobi headquarters, paving way for fresh polls to elect a new Executive Committee.

Potential candidates are however opposed to a move by the incumbent executives to include a new nomination process and a fresh electoral board faces opposition and could curtail the process.

Tuesday’s meeting discussed three cases involving Kenya Taekwondo Association, Kenya Badminton Association and Kenya Rowing and Canoeing Association at the Sports despite Tribunal.

The meeting also discussed the High Court ruling lifting an injunction filed by Kenya Taekwondo Association that stopped the elections scheduled for May 5.

Former World marathon record holder Paul Tergat is contesting for the Nock presidency.

Meanwhile Kenya’s Betsy Saina will make her marathon debut during the 2017 edition of the New York marathon on the 5th of November.

Saina, a finalist at the 10,000 meters at the Rio Olympics, will face stiff competition from compatriot and defending champion Mary Keitany. Saina has been training in Eldoret under the tutelage of Patrick Sang and Richard Metto in the build-up to the New York Marathon.

She will take part in the Great North Run in Newcastle on 10th of this month as part of her preparation for the New York City race.

