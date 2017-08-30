National Rugby 15’s team drops to position 27

National Rugby 15’s team Kenya Simbas has dropped to position 27th with 56.21 points, from 25th in the latest World Rugby rankings that have been released.

This comes days after the rugby team lost 43-34 points to Hong Kong in their second test match last Saturday.

Jerome Parrwaters charges who had earlier finished in the second position in the Africa Gold cup championship that was won by Namibia, drew 19-19 with Hong Kong in the first test match before losing 43-34 points in the second test match.

Hong Kong has moved up two places to 22nd in the rankings, leapfrogging Germany and Canada who lie in positions 23rd and 24th respectively.

New Zealand is unchanged, on 95.21 points, at the top of the rankings with England and South Africa in positions two and three.

The Simbas will next be in action during November’s Hong Kong Cup of Nations where they have been pooled with hosts Hong Kong, defending champions Russia who occupy 20th position globally and 28th ranked Chile.

In July Kenya 15’s 41-22 away win over Zimbabwe in Bulawayo saw the Simbas climb up one place in the World Rugby rankings.

Jerome Paarwater’s charges rose to 25th place with 58.22 ranking points, swapping places with Portugal who dropped to 26th on 57.26 points.

Simbas played 21st ranked Namibia in Rugby Africa Gold Cup action during the event at Windhoek’s Hage Geingob Stadium.

