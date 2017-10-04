Ndalat Gaa Cross Country attracts 200 runners

Over 200 runners are expected to part in this year’s Ndalat Gaa Cross-Country Championship set to take place on the 14th of this month in Nandi County.

The race was founded by the late Athletics Kenya chairman Isaiah Kiplagat in 2008 to nurture young talent in the country.

This year’s theme will be running for cancer awareness in memory of the founder.

The cross country will be held a week after the Kericho 10km Road Race set for this Saturday where last year’s winners Ernest Ng’eno and Sheila Chepkurui are expected to defend their titles.

Last year, Abraham Kiptum and Alice Aprot won senior races.

Kiptum won senior men’s 10km race in 30 minutes, 48.9 seconds as Aprot who came fourth in 10,000m at the 2016 Olympics two months ago, beat a classy field to win the women’s 8km senior race in 27:24.5.

Edwin Ng’etich beat over 300 athletes to win the men’s 8km junior race by timing 24:48.3, Peter Langat coming second in 24:50.1 and Nicholas Kimeli closing the podium in 24:52.0.

2016 results



10km men

1.Abraham Kiptum (30:48.9), 2.Josephat Tanui(30:59.4), 3.Bernard Kipkemei (31:05.8), 4. Elisha Kipchirchir (31:10.9), 5.Emmanuel Bor(31:15.7), 6.Barnabas Kosgei(31:23.3).

8km junior men:

1.Edwin Ngetich (24:48.3), 2.Peter Langat (24.50.1), 3.Nicholas Kimeli (24:52.0), 4. Mathew Kimeli (24:55.0), 5.Ronald Kiprotich (25:06.6), 6.Duncan Kiprotich (25:17.8).

8km senior women:

1.Alice Aprot (27:24.5), 2.Irence Cheptai (27:46.4), 3.Gladys Chesir (28:16.7), 4.Sheila Chemwetich (28:25.6), 5.Sheila Chepkirui (28:31.6), 6.Pascaliah Jepkorir (28:39.4).

6km Junior:

1.Sandrafelis Chebet (20:34.1), 2.Lillian Kasait (21:07.1), 3.Sheila Jelagat (21:10.8), 4.Betty Chepkemoi, (21:24.6), 5.Emily Chebet (21:35.0), 6.Immaculate Chepkirui (21:38.6).

Meanwhile , Safaricom has announced a sponsorship of 2 million shillings.