Netherlands on brink of world cup elimination

Sweden thrashed Luxembourg to maintain their hopes of automatic World Cup qualification and push the Netherlands to the brink of elimination.

Sweden, second in the group, hold a three-point lead and a goal difference that is better by 12 goals over the Dutch, who they meet on Tuesday.

The Dutch won 3-1 in Belarus, while France beat Bulgaria 1-0 to maintain their one-point lead over Sweden.

France will qualify as group winners if they beat Belarus on Tuesday.

Sweden can take advantage if France drop points, otherwise they are likely to have to settle for a place in the play-offs.

Marcus Berg scored four times for Sweden as Luxembourg, who drew 0-0 with France in September, were embarrassed.

The Netherlands, runners-up in 2010 and third in 2014, also failed to qualify for the 2016 European Championships.

The final round of World Cup qualifying is taking place, and 11 countries are already assured of their places alongside hosts Russia at next summer’s tournament.

Five-time winners Brazil are there, as are defending champions Germany, plus Belgium, Costa Rica, England, Iran, Japan, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Korea and Spain.