Netherlands, Kenya cricket match moved to S Africa

The International Cricket Council has shifted the World Cricket League Championship qualifying match between leaders Netherlands and Kenya to South Africa due to impending presidential elections set to be held on the 26th of next month.

Nairobi was to host the sixth round match between 6th and 8th of October but with repeat presidential elections still standing in the way, the global cricket body says they cannot risk sending foreign players to Kenya for security reasons.

Now the match will be staged in East London in South Africa on the same dates. The country is currently placed fifth in the standings.

The Netherlands head the eight-team championship with 16 points followed by Papua New Guinea, which are two points behind in second place from 10 matches played.

Scotland are third on 13 points with Hong Kong in fourth with 11. The top four teams will join the lowest ranked four from ICC One Day International championships for the 2018 Cricket World Cup qualifiers, which will decide who plays in the 2019 World Cup in England.

