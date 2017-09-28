Paris St-Germain outgunned Bayern Munich in a heavyweight Champions League showdown to go three points clear at the top of Group B.

Dani Alves fired the hosts into the lead after just 84 seconds following a great run and pass by Neymar.

Alphonse Areola produced a flying save to deny Javi Martinez an equaliser before PSG sealed the points.

Edinson Cavani’s first time shot doubled the lead before Neymar made it 3-0 from close range.

Celtic remains second level on points with Bayern after beating Anderlecht 3-0.

In Russia Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said his side are “almost” in the Champions League knockout stages after thrashing CSKA Moscow in Russia.

Romelu Lukaku scored twice, Anthony Martial netted a penalty and Henrikh Mkhitaryan hit the fourth as the Red Devils maintained their 100% record in Group A.

The Old Trafford side had won just one of their previous 10 away games in the competition, but two goals in the opening 18 minutes set up a very comfortable night at the VEB Arena.

Basel climbed to second after thrashing Benfica 5-0 in a one sided contest.

Elsewhere Michy Batshuayi scored a 94th-minute winner as Chelsea snatched a dramatic victory against Atletico Madrid to maintain their 100% start in Champions League Group C.

Substitute Batshuayi tapped home from close range with the last kick of the game from Marcos Alonso’s cross.

The Blues fell behind to a 40th-minute Antoine Griezmann penalty despite having the better of the first half when David Luiz needlessly pulled the shirt of Lucas Hernandez at a corner.

But Chelsea, who hit the post through Eden Hazard in the opening stages, again impressed after the interval and were rewarded when Alvaro Morata equalised with his fourth goal in five days.

Meanwhile An own goal by former Liverpool defender Sebastian Coates was enough to earn Barcelona a Champions League Group B victory away to Sporting Lisbon.

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez both wasted excellent chances in the opening 45 minutes.

However, Barca never looked in danger once Coates bundled into his own net while under pressure from Suarez.

Lionel Messi made his 593rd Barcelona appearance – tying him third with Carles Puyol on the club’s all-time list.

Barcelona are top of the group with six points from two games, with Sporting second on three points ahead of Juventus who beat Olympiakos 2-0.