Neymar’s PSG debut could be delayed again due to paperwork hitch

Neymar’s Paris St-Germain debut could be delayed again as French football authorities have still not received clearance following his world record 222m euro (£200m) move from Barcelona.

The Spanish football federation has until Thursday night to send the necessary documents, according to the LFP which runs France’s Ligue 1.

If the deadline is missed, Neymar won’t play for PSG at Guingamp on Sunday.

LFP has told BBC Sport “an official procedure” is being launched with Fifa.

But Fifa says it has not been contacted by French authorities about Neymar.

The Spanish football federation is yet to comment.

Brazilian Neymar, 25, has already had to miss Saturday’s Ligue 1 win over Amiens.