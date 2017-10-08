Nigeria qualifies for world cup final in Russia

Nigeria becomes the first African team to qualify for next year’s world cup final in Russia after beating Zambia 1-0 in Uyo Saturday evening and top group ‘B’ with a game to spare.

Nigeria now have 13 points with second-placed Zambia on seven. Cameroon are on six points after defeating Algeria 2-0. Ghana, who needed to beat Uganda Saturday evening to keep alive their hopes of featuring in next year’s finals in Russia were eliminated after managing only a goalless draw.

South Africa recorded their first win in Group D with a 3-1 victory against Burkina Faso despite losing Bongani Zungu to a red card in the second half for retaliation.

Senegal top group D after beating Cape Verde 2-1. They now need to win one of next month’s double-header against South Africa to qualify, but all four teams remain in contention.

Senegal have eight points with Burkina Faso and Cape Verde on six and South Africa on four.

In Group C, Khalid Boutaib’s hat-trick sent Morocco top with a 3-0 win over Gabon, who were eliminated. Ivory Coast dropped to second after drawing 0-0 in Mali on Friday but they host Morocco in a winner-takes-all clash next month.