NOCK list of delegates disowned ahead of polls

National Olympic Committee’ list of delegates submitted to the Centre for Multi-Party Democracy, CMD, has been disowned by the independent body mandated to supervise the elections on 29th of this month.

With just 10 days remaining before the planned NOCK elections take place, contentious issues are yet to be settled.

The situation that has put the September 29th date in doubt.

While meeting with federation officials and sports stakeholders on Tuesday, Centre for multi party democracy, CMD programme officer Irene Tindi, said they will rely on the list of voting delegates submitted to them by the federations and not the one reportedly submitted by the current NOCK officials.

Nomination process for the candidates is closed while feuding federations with ongoing court cases face being locked out of the elections.

A new NOCK office is being sought after the current office came under pressure following accusations of mismanagement of team Kenya at the 2016, Olympic games that took place in Brazil.

