Nyamweya blames FKF for Kenya’s botched bid to host CHAN

Former Football Kenya Federation chairman Sam Nyamweya has criticized the federation after Confederations of African Football stripped Kenya of 2018 African Nation Championship hosting rights.

Nyamweya said the federation management should carry all the blame and resign because they have failed Kenyans.

He said the government does not run football and does not even know the Calendar of CAF and Fifa event.

FKF’s boss Nick Mwendwa had vowed to resign if Kenya failed to host the continental event which brings together players who ply their trade in the African leagues.

The federation said in a statement released Saturday night after Kenya lost the hosting rights, that they did everything possible to ensure that the event became a reality both to Kenyan and the East Africa region.

Four stadia, including, Kasarani, Nyayo, Kipkeino and Kinoru had been earmarked to host the event but Kasarani stadium was the only one which had meet all the requirements.

The other three were still under renovations, three months to the African event.

A Caf inspection team visited Kenya from 11 to 17 September 2017 and found that only one of the four venues was ready to stage the event.

Some Caf officials in Accra also expressed concern about the political situation in Kenya, where recently annulled presidential elections are set to be re-run next month.

It is the second time Kenya has lost the right to stage an African football competition after being replaced by South Africa as 1996 Africa Cup of Nations hosts.

Kenya would have been the second successive east African country to stage the CHAN after Rwanda in 2016.

There has been media speculation that Morocco or South Africa may replace Kenya, though Caf say a bidding process for new hosts will be opened immediately.