Obiri, Kipyego lead Kenyan champions to Birmingham Diamond League

World champions Hellen Obiri and Faith Kipyegon will lead a host of Olympic and world medalists at the Birmingham Diamond League meeting this Sunday; one week after the IAAF World Championships in London.

Obiri, who won 5,000 metres world title in London, 3000 metres steeplechase world champion Consenlus Kipruto and 1500 metres world champion Faith Kipyegon did not return home with the national team that arrived on Tuesday as they proceeded to Birmingham for the championship.

Obiri will be up against compatriots Lilian Kasait, Agnes Tirop, the world cross country champion, Emily Tuei and Margaret Chelimo. In the 1,500 metres race, Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon will be out to challenge Winnie Chebet, Poland’s Angelika Cichonka and Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay.

In the men’s 800 metres race, London 2017 Bronze medalist Kipyegon Bett will be looking to put on another spectacular show at Birmingham when he races new world Silver medalist, Adam Kuscot, three-time 1,500 metres world champion Asbel Kiprop and finalist Kyle Langford from Britain.