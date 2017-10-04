Olunga, ‘Marcelo’ join Stars team in Iraq

Harambee Stars hit man Michael Olunga and Georgia based defender Eric ‘Marcelo’ Ouma have linked up with the national team in Basra ahead of their international friendly match Thursday against hosts Iraq.

Olunga who turns up for Girona FC in Spain and youngster Marcelo, join other foreign based players, Bulgaria based Aboud Omar, Sweden based Eric Johanna , Zambia based quintet , Anthony Akumu, Jesse Were, David Owino, Clifton Miheso and John ‘Mark’ Makwatta.

Zesco’s David Owino will captain Stars in the absence of Captain, Victor Wanyama.

The national team will take on Thailand in their second friendly match this Sunday as they prepare for the upcoming Africa Cup of nations qualifier against Ghana’s Black Stars.

The match against Iraq will be the second on home soil for the hosts after FIFA lifted a ban on the country’s stadia.

Elsewhere, National women’s volleyball team ‘ Malkia Strikers’ will leave the country Thursday ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations set to spike off this Saturday in Yaoundé Cameroon.

Head coach Japheth Munala has already named his travelling contingent of 12 players that has veteran setter Janet Wanja, debutant Immaculate Chemtai, captain Mercy Moim and Libero Agripina Kundu among others.

Wanja and her compatriots are expected to anchor Kenya back to the world stage having withdrawn from this year’s World Grand Prix.

Kenya will face an uphill task from hosts Cameroon, Algeria, Egypt and Tunisia among other nations.

The top two teams will bag the qualification tickets to the 2018 World championship set to be held in Japan.