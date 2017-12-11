Onkai Rai and Ian Duncan victorious in Nakuru outing

Onkai Rai has won his first ever rally outing as the Kenya national rally championship headed to the vast Nakuru County on Saturday 9th November 2017.

“I am very much excited to have won my first rally, hard work and commitment surely bore the fruits, a big thank you to my team.

KCB Bank Great Rift Regional Business Manager Victoria Kamuren lauded the drivers for a well-deserved victory.

“As KCB Bank we are very proud of our sponsorship over the years, a testament of our dedication to growing motorsport in our country”, said Kamuren.

The outing saw six times Champion Ian Duncan was crowned the overall champion after finishing second during the outing.

Carl flash Tundo finished 3rd navigated by Tim Jessop in a Mitsubishi evo x while Baldev Chager was fourth during the outing.

Meanwhile Leonardo Varese won the 2wd championship. The drivers covered 176 mms during today’s outing.

Drivers will compete for the final KNRC round in January 2018.