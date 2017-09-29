Paul Tergat elected NOCK chairman

Paul Tergat was elected the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) chairman unopposed during the General Assembly held in Nairobi Friday.

Tergat, who was favorite to win the polls, was declared the winner unopposed after the General Assembly locked out his only competitor Patrick Muya.

The 48-year-old former world marathon record holder takes charge for the next four years.

F.K Paul beat Andrew Mudibo by a single vote to retain his Secretary General post, while Francis Kariuki is the new Deputy Secretary General after collecting 15 votes against Football Kenya Federation’s Nabea Muriithi who managed 4 votes.

Veteran Sports Journalist Elynah Shiveka the was beaten to the Treasurer’s seat after getting 8 votes, losing to Eliud Kariuki who was elected new Treasurer with nine votes replacing Frida Shiroya.

However, one of the biggest losers was former three-time World Half Marathon champion Tegla Loroupe who lost her women representative seat to Purvi Rawal who garnered 12 votes against 6.

Former women’s marathon world record holder Catherine Ndereba also lost in the members elected after garnering 10 votes.

Mohammed Shoaib got the most votes 17, Winny Kamau received 15 while Paul Otula collected 13 votes as all the three were elected new NOCK members.

Paul Rwambo beat John Kameta by 11 votes to 8 for the Deputy Treasurer’s post.

World 5000m champion Hellen Obiri and Olympian Kenya Sevens veteran Humphrey Kayange were elected unopposed as the female and male athletes representatives, respectively.