Athletics legend Paul Tergat and Patrick Karuga will Friday 29th September face off to succeed Kipchoge Keino as the National Olympic Committee NOCK President.

Keino will not defend his seat in tomorrow’s elections after he was disqualified, and is among several other candidates who have been locked out of the exercise for various reasons.

Confusion has marred the elections which were supposed to be held on 5th of May this year before being postponed.

The elections will be conducted by the Centre for Multiparty Democracy, where the former marathon record holder and International Olympic Committee member Paul Tergat is considered the favorite.

Patrick Karuga of Kenya Swimming Federation however believes he has slim chance for the top post, saying he is best suited to lead the committee.

Keino’s deputy Ben Ekumbo is awaiting green light from the General Assembly as to whether he can defend his seat against Shadrak Maluki and Nahashon Randiak.

Pius Ochieng, who resigned as the second deputy president will not contest, leaving Waithaka Kioni and Jackson Tuwei to fight for the post.

Current Secretary General Francis Paul will come up against Andrew Mudibo and John Kilonzo, while Elynah Shiveka and Eliud Kariuki will contest for the treasurer’s post.

Deputy Treasurer Steven Soi, who has an ongoing court case relating to last year’s Rio Olympic games has been locked out of the election but insists he will be on the ballot.