Raikkonen agrees new deal with Ferrari

Ferrari have extended former world champion Kimi Raikkonen’s contract until the end of the 2018 season.

In a statement, the team said they had renewed their “technical and racing agreement” with the Finn, extending his stay into a fifth consecutive year.

The 37-year-old was also with Ferrari for three years from 2007-09.

He is fifth in the championship standings, with team-mate Sebastian Vettel leading Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton by 14 points.

Raikkonen won Ferrari’s last drivers’ title in 2007.

Vettel, 30, is out of contract at Ferrari at the end of the year.

By BBC