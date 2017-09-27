Real Madrid thrash Dortmund to maintain perfect record

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as holders Real Madrid maintained their 100% record in Group H by beating Borussia Dortmund.

The former Manchester United man took his tally to 109 in the competition by converting from Gareth Bale’s cutback and lashing in Real’s third.

Welshman Bale had opened the scoring with a superb volley, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted for Dortmund.

The Bundesliga leaders are without a point in the group from two games.

Peter Bosz’s side were beaten 3-1 by Tottenham at Wembley in the opening game.

Against the Spaniards, Dortmund looked to the referee for a penalty early in the match when Maximilian Philipp’s cross appeared to hit defender Sergio Ramos’ arm on the line, but Bjorn Kuipers signaled play on.

Elsewhere Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says his side needs to be more “clinical” after the Reds were held to a frustrating Champions League draw despite dominating Spartak Moscow in Russia.

Spartak went ahead against the run of play when Loris Karius was easily beaten by Fernando’s free-kick after Philippe Coutinho’s foul just outside the area.

Klopp fielded forwards Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Coutinho in the same game for the first time, and the latter two combined for Coutinho to equalise with his first Champions League goal.

In other matches, Harry Kane scored a hat-trick as Tottenham maintained their 100% start in the Champions League with victory over Apoel Nicosia.

Kane – who also scored twice in Spurs’ opening win over Borussia Dortmund – put his side ahead in the 39th minute, slotting into the bottom-left corner from Toby Alderweireld’s pass.

The England striker then calmly stroked in Moussa Sissoko’s cross from the edge of the penalty area in the 62nd minute to double the lead.

He completed his hat-trick five minutes later with a header into the bottom corner.

In Manchester, Kevin de Bruyne scored a superb goal as Manchester City beat Shakhtar Donetsk to make it two Champions League Group F wins out of two.

Belgium midfielder De Bruyne exchanged passes with the excellent David Silva before curling in his first goal of the season from the edge of the area. Raheem Sterling added a late second from fellow substitute Bernardo Silva’s cutback.

Meanwhile, Former Liverpool winger Ryan Babel was on target for Turkish champions Besiktas, who made it two wins from two in Group H by beating RB Leipzig 2-0. The match was held up for 10 minutes in the second half because of floodlight failure.

In a repeat of the 2004 final, former Watford defender Miguel Layun scored as Porto defeated last season’s semi-finalists Monaco 3-0.