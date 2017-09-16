Rono, Kipruto win Chemususu dam marathon

Vincent Rono and Prisicilah Kipruto are winners of this year’s Men and Women Chemususu Half Marathon that was held Saturday in Eldama Ravine, Baringo County.

The race which was held in scenic Chemosusu forests attracted over 300 athletes from the North Rift which also saw the number increasing as compared last year’s road race.

Rono and Prisicilah Kipruto won the tightly contested race in 1 hour 03 minutes 48 seconds and 1 hour 14 minutes 27 seconds respectively.

In Women’s 21Km race, Visiline Murei from Uasingishu County who won last year’s edition and Sophine Jepkoech from Nandi came second and third respectively.

In Men’s race, Barnabas Kibii and Daniel Mitei came second and third respectively.

Rono said the race was in preparation for Valencia Half marathon to be held next year .

Water Principal Secretary Fred Segor who graced the event said the marathon was intended to conserve the environment to protect water in the Chemususu Dam.

The race has received up to Sh5 million in sponsorship funds from the public and private sector.

This is the first time the race has been included in the Athletics Kenya calendar.

Companies that have sponsored the event include Kenya Cooperative Creameries, Kenya Commercial Bank, Equity Bank, Geothermal Development Company, Kenya Power, Konza City and Kenya Civil Aviation Authority

Elsewhere, National women's soccer team Harambee Scarlets will face Mauritius Saturday afternoon in their second group 'B' game in the ongoing Confederations of Southern Africa Football Association Women's Championship in Zimbabwe.

The team defeated Mozambique 5-2, in their first encounter and head coach Richard Kanyi has made two changes to the starting line up against Mauritius.

Caroline Chepkoech and Monicah Karambu have been given starting berths as Mercy Achieng and Jennipher Adhiambo are relegated to the bench.