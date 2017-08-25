Sharks FC to face Sony Sugar this Sunday in Awendo

Kariobangi Sharks FC head coach, William Muluya, says his charges will have to be extra vigilant when they come up against Sony Sugar in a Sportpesa Premier League match to be played this Sunday.

Sharks, who are placed 5th on the log, head to Awendo in search of a second win in three days after beating Western Stima 1-0 on Wednesday at in Machakos.

Sony Sugar FC also won their midweek clash after beating Zoo Kericho 2-1 and Muluya expects a tough duel at the Green stadium in Awendo.

Meanwhile, Tusker FC head coach George Nsimbe, has faulted the referee following his side’s 0-1 loss to AFC Leopards on Saturday at the Nyayo National Stadium, a loss that dealt the Brewer’s hopes of defending their title a further blow.

The defending champions were condemned to a loss after playing the better part of the match with ten players after Marlon Tangauzi was given his matching orders for a second bookable offense.

By Richard Munga

