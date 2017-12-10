Shujaa performs dismally at HSBC Rugby World Series

The National Sevens Rugby team once again failed to sparkle in the 2nd leg of the 2017/18 HSBC Rugby World Series in Cape Town, South Africa, losing 17-19 to Samoa in the Challenge Trophy quarter finals.

Coming from a bad start on the 1st day Saturday; losing to France 21-14 then to World Champions South Africa by 26-7, the National Rugby team, Shujaa, lost 17-19 to Samoa in the quarter finals of the Challenge Trophy in the first match of the day.

Tomasi Alosio’s try converted by Alatasi Tupou gave the Samoans the lead in the second minute, before Samuel Oliech pulled a try back for Shujaa.

Dan Sikuta added Kenya’s second try to take the game to 10-7.

However, like witnessed an awfully lot of times, Shujaa threw away the lead, conceding two tries, with Tupou converting a Joe Perez try, before the former extended the Samoan’s lead.

A late Jeffrey Oluoch converted try ensured Shujaa got the last say in the game, despite losing 17-19.