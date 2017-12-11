The National Rugby sevens team, Shujaa, are expected back to the country, Monday night after a dismal performance in the 2nd leg of the 2017/18 HSBC Sevens World Series in Cape Town, South Africa.

The series resumes in January next year in Sydney, Australia.

Shujaa had a promising start in the 1st leg of this season’s HSBC Sevens World Series in Dubai, finishing 7th after losing to South Africa and Australia in the quarterfinals of the main cup and the fifth place semifinal respectively.

Heading into Cape Town, Shujaa was pooled alongside hosts South Africa, France and Russia, where they only managed to beat Russia, a result that saw them being relegated to the Challenge Trophy, where they lost to Samoa in the quarterfinals.

The team finished 13th following wins over Scotland and neighbors Uganda.

Shujaa now sits in the 11th position on the series standings, after managing ten points and three points in Dubai and Cape Town respectively.

New Zealand leads with a total of 41 points, two ahead of South Africa, while Fiji is 3rd on 28 points, with England and Argentina 4th and 5th respectively.

Shujaa is expected home tonight for the holidays, before resuming the season early next year in Sydney, Australia, where they are in pooled ‘B’ alongside Argentina, France and Wales.

Meanwhile, fresh from their win in Cape Town, New Zealand top Pool ‘A’ and will face Fiji, Samoa and Russia.

Reigning Sydney champions South Africa make up Pool ‘C’ with England, Spain and 16th team Papua New Guinea. Pool ‘D’ features Canada, USA, Australia and Scotland.