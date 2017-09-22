Sierra Leone FA bans 19 officials for life

Two officials banned for life by the Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) will not accept the sanction.

The duo are among 19 officials banned on Thursday for violating SLFA and Fifa statutes concerning taking football related cases to civil courts.

The group went to court last month to seek an injunction to stop the current executive running the SLFA.

In July Fifa postponed the SLFA congress and elections while integrity checks on candidates were carried out.

Among those banned is Sanusi Bruski Kargbo, who had declared his intention to run against Isha Johansen in the next SLFA elections.

Kallon FC team manager Amara Kamara insists he will not abide by the ruling.

“We don’t recognise the decision because the mandate of the Johansen-led executive expired last month,” Kamara told BBC Sport.

“They are being inconsistent as they said in court we’re not members of the SLFA and now they say they’ve banned us.

“This is a joke. We’re not bothered by the decision. We’re focused because we believe we’re on the right track.”

Another banned official Kasho Hollande Cole expressed similar sentiments.

“SLFA is a limited company by guarantee, [which means] they can sue or be sued,” he pointed out.

“They don’t have the mandate but even then how can you ban people without any hearing?

“Investigations have to be conducted by the disciplinary committee and people must have the right to appeal if they’re not satisfied.

“Such a decision has to be ratified by congress.”

On Thursday the country’s Anti-Corruption Commission indicted Johansen and SLFA secretary general Chris Kamara on six charges of abuse of office and public funds.

Both Johansen and Kamara have denied any wrongdoing.

The term of office of the current SLFA led by Johansen, came to an end on 3 August.

A delegation from Fifa is due in Freetown next week to try and resolve issues at the SLFA relating to integrity checks and a match-fixing inquiry.

Fifa took the decision based on recommendations by its member associations committee of which the President of the SLFA, Isha Johansen is a member.

By BBC