Simbas suffer loss against dominant Hong Kong team

National rugby fifteens team Simbas suffered a humiliating 43-34 loss against Hong Kong in their second test match played Saturday at RFUEA Grounds, Nairobi.

The two teams played to a 19-19 draw in the first match last weekend.

A largely changed Kenyan side struggled against Hong Kong who led 16-6 at Halftime and maintained the momentum into the second period curtailing Kenya’s late rally.

Dayne Danes, Alex-Wai-Shing and Kyle Sullivan scored a try a piece to add to the four conversions and five penalties that they ran against Simbas.

Samson Onsomu, Davies Chenge and Tony Onyango scored Kenya’s tries.

Kenya now shifts focus to the forthcoming four nation Hong Kong Cup of Nations in November.