Sitting volleyball federation team kicks off recruit training

National sitting volleyball federation has kicked off a national trial to recruit new players at Kasarani stadium in Nairobi.

The trials will end this Saturday as national team prepares for next year’s season.

After featuring in the Africa sitting volleyball cup cum world championship qualifiers in Rwanda, where Kenya finished in the fourth position, the Kenya sitting volleyball federation has embarked on preparing the national teams for next year.

The federation through its officials has invited six nations to feature in an international friendly that will be used to select Kenya players who will join the national side.

Already Tanzania and Iraq teams have arrived for the friendly matches.

England, Uganda and Sudan teams are scheduled to arrive tomorrow.

The teams will compete in volleyball, handball, badminton and soccer. Meanwhile, Sports Personality of the Year SOYA awards panel has released the nominees who will contest for the Coach of the year gong.

The nominees include KCB Rugby team’s coach Curtis Olago, JOS Openda of Telcom Orange hockey team, Jimmy Kamande, Edward Manoah and Kenya rugby ladies’ team head coach Kevin Wambua.