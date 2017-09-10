Sliders beat University of Nairobi in hockey league

Sliders have guaranteed themselves 6th position on the Kenya Hockey Premier League table after beating University of Nairobi 4-0 in the only ladies premier league match played on Saturday at the City Park stadium.

Sitting 6th on the table, Sliders were looking to get their grip firmly on that position and they were well on their way as early as the 3rd minute through Sarah Ragangi.

In the 25th minute Sliders stretched that lead to two through Anita Agunda and a minute later the goals were three thanks to Dorris Kirui. Kirui then grabbed her second in the 60th minute as Sliders comfortably won 4-0.

In the matches that preceded the ladies encounter Wazalendo men defeated Gorilla 2-0 while JKUAT lost 2-0 to Multi Media University