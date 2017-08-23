Sofapaka hand Nzoia Sugar second loss moving up 2nd place

Sofapaka moved up to the second position on the SportPesa Premier League standings after beating Nzoia Sugar 3-1 in a league match played Wednesday afternoon at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani.

The 2009 champions Sofapaka handed Nzoia Sugar their second loss on the trot after overcoming the Bungoma Based outfit 3-1.

Kasumba Umaru grabbed a first of his brace in the 4th minute before Nzoia restored parity through Luke Namanda in the 17th minute.

Sofapaka who were keen on extending their 3 match unbeaten run regained the lead through Ezekiel Okare’s 35th minute strike before Umaru scored his second of the match and a third for Sofapaka 2 minutes to the breather.

The win pushed Sofapaka to second position on the log 3 points adrift of leaders Gor Mahia who were playing Posta Rangers in a late kick off.

In other results rock bottom side Western Stima’s relegation woes were compounded by a 1-0 loss to Kariobangi Sharks while Mathare United fought to a 1-1 draw with Nakumatt Fc.

Muhoroni Youth ended their 4 match losing streak after registering a 2-0 win over Thika United while Sony Sugar scored a last minute winner to beat Zoo Kericho 2-1.