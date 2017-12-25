Southampton striker Charlie Austin handed a three-match ban

Southampton striker Charlie Austin has been handed a three-match ban after being charged with violent conduct for his challenge on Huddersfield goalkeeper Jonas Lossl, meaning he won’t feature for the Saints against Tottenham Hotspurs on Tuesday.

Charlie Austin has accepted the charge, but his argument that the suspension was excessive was rejected by an Independent Regulatory Commission.

Austin scored his fifth goal in his last five Premier League starts for the Saints, but eight minutes after finding the net, he caught Lossl around the nose with his boot when chasing a loose ball, an accident that the referee didn’t see.

In other matches to be played on Tuesday, West Ham United will be away to Bournemouth, Chelsea host Brighton and Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge while Stoke City will be away to Huddersfield town.

After conceding a last minute goal against Leicester City on Saturday, Manchester United will host Burnley at Old Trafford, while Leicester City will be away to Watford at Vicarage Road.

West Bromwich Albion will welcome Everton to the Hawthorns, with Liverpool clashing against Swansea City at Anfield.

On Wednesday, Newcastle will be looking to secure a 2nd consecutive win when they host league leaders Manchester City, with Arsenal travelling to Selhurst Park on Thursday to take on Crystal Palace.