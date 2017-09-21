Sportpesa: Court stops FKF boss from imposing new rules

The high court in Nairobi has permanently restrained FKF boss Nick Mwendwa from imposing new regulations in the management of the Sportpesa Premier League in Kenya.

Justice John Mativo upheld the decision that allows Kenya Premier League Limited to have 16 teams participating in the 2017 league and not 18 as imposed by the FKF.

Justice Mativo said post season regulations and addition of club by the chairman violates agreement by the parties and is considered by the court unlawful.

He declared that KPL shall have a maximum of 16 teams in the ongoing league which qualified for sporting merit on the field during the 2016 season.

He further declared the introduction and adoption of the FKF club licensing regulations at the AGM irregular and unconstitutional.

