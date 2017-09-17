Spurs held to goalless draw by Swansea

Tottenham were frustrated by a disciplined Swansea as they lost ground on their title rivals.

Spurs, who beat Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League at Wembley on Wednesday, are yet to win a Premier League game in their temporary home.

The hosts enjoyed 75% possession in the goalless draw and managed 26 shots, compared to Swansea’s four, with the visitors playing with three centre-backs for much of the game.

It is the first time in 30 home league games that Spurs have failed to score.

The best chance fell to England striker Harry Kane in the 58th minute as he scooped his shot onto the crossbar from close range.

Seven minutes later Kane also saw a header tipped over the bar by Lukasz Fabianski, while the Swans did not register a shot on target in the game.

Martin Olsson was twice fortunate not to concede a penalty after first blocking Toby Alderweireld’s progress and then touching a loose ball with his hand, while there were calls for a late penalty when Serge Aurier went down in the box under a challenge from Jordan Ayew.

Aurier and Fernando Llorente came on as second-half substitutes to make their league debuts for Spurs.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men are now five points behind leaders Manchester City in fifth, while Swansea are up to 14th.