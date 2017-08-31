Stars confident of win against Mozambique

National football team Harambee stars, left the country Thursday morning for Maputo, Mozambique, where they are expected to face the home side this Saturday at the Estadio de Zimpeto.

Stars, under head coach Stanley Okumbi, will be using the match to prepare for 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier match against Ghana in March next year.

Despite missing key players in the team that left for Mozambique, Harambee Stars coach Stanley Okumbi has assured Kenyans of a good performance against Ghana.

Other Members of the pool include neighbors Ethiopia and Serria Leone. Winners of each group and the three best second placed sides will proceed to the tournament in Cameroon.

The last time the two sides faced each other was on 12th November last year during an international friendly match where Kenya claimed a 1-0 victory courtesy of Eric Ouma’s goal, who is missing in Okumbi’s lineup.

Other notable names missing from the stars team include; Tottenham Hotspurs midfielder Victor Wanyama, Michael Olunga and Johanna Omolo.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Super Eagles will miss the services of goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi in Friday’s World Cup qualifier against Cameroon in Uyo due to injury. A total of five 2018 World Cup African zone qualifier matches are on card Friday.

Ikechukwu Ezenwa will now start for Nigeria against Cameroon, while Dele Ajiboye from Plateau United has been handed a late invitation to the squad in the absence of South-Africa based Akpeyi.

Nigeria Super Eagles hope to beat Indomitable Cameroon to consolidate their lead in Group ‘B’ of the World Cup Africa Zone qualifiers for the 2018 finals to be held in Russia.

Both countries last met in a friendly game played in 2015 which ended 3-0 in favour of Nigeria at the Edmond Machtens Stadium, Brussels.

Nigeria have already won two games in the first and second round of the qualifiers with a 3-1 win against Algeria in their last game.

Meanwhile, Tunisia will host Democratic Republic of Congo, Morocco will face Mali while Ghana play Congo Brazzaville and Cape Verde will go up against South Africa in the third round of the World Cup qualifiers to the 2018 finals to be held in Russia.