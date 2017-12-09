Stars held to a barren draw by Zanzibar

National soccer team Harambee Stars was held to a barren draw Saturday evening by Zanzibar in their third game of the ongoing Cecafa senior Challenge cup at the Machakos County stadium.

The draw has helped Zanzibar qualify to the semis with a game in hand.

Harambee Stars needed to register a win after a barren draw against Libya which slipped the Stars to the second position in Group A.

However, the home failed to score against Zanzibar settling for a barren draw in front of home fans. The Paul Put charges are still in the second place in group ‘A’ with 5 points, two behind Zanzibar.

In the other game of the day Rwanda thrashed Tanzania 2-1 in their fourth game of the tournament at the Machakos County stadium.

Harambee stars will next face Tanzania in their fourth game on Monday while Libya take on Zanzibar.

On Sunday, defending champions Uganda Cranes who hammered South Sudan 5-1 to move on top of Group ‘B’ at Kakamega’s Bukhungu Stadium Friday will take on Ethiopia while South Sudan takes on Burundi on Monday. The best two teams in each group qualify for the semifinals.