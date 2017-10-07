Stars to miss Johanna’s services in Thailand friendly

National soccer team Harambee stars will miss the service of midfielder Eric Johanna in their second friendly game in Asia against Thailand on Sunday at the SCG stadium in Bangkok.

According to the Football Kenya Federation his club Vasalund IF requested to have him back in time for their weekend league match against Stockholm’s Akropolis IF Sunday.

The stars who are already in Bangkok, will be looking to redeem themselves after a 2-1 loss to Iraq on Thursday in Basra.

Harambee stars is preparing to take part in this year’s Cecafa senior Challenge cup tournament which will be held here in Nairobi Kenya between November and December.

The Senior Challenge tournament which brings together all the national teams of the 13 member countries will be held in November and December in three venues in Kenya.