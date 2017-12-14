Stars qualify for CECAFA cup finals

National soccer team Harambee stars Thursday enhanced their chances of reclaiming the CECAFA, Senior challenge cup title they last won in 2013 after beating Burundi 1-0 in extra time to book a place in the finals at the Kisumu Stadium.

The match was forced into extra time after the two teams failed to score during regulation time with Isuza Whyvonne giving Kenya the much needed goal in the 97th minute.

Kenya will now face the winner between defending champions Uganda Cranes or Zanzibar in the finals this Sunday at the Machakos County stadium.

The Cranes will face Zanzibar in the second semifinal match Friday afternoon in Kisumu City.

Uganda defeated Rwanda 1-0 to win the CECAFA cup in 2015 in Awassa Ethiopia, and have held the Cup for two years after the 2016 event failed to kickoff due to lack of sponsorship.