Stars report to camp ahead of friendlies

Harambee Stars squad that will face Mauritania and Togo in friendly matches on August 31st and September 4th respectively is scheduled to report to training camp Sunday at Kenya School of Monetary studies.

The team seeks to intensify its training as it prepares for the upcoming Africa Nations cup, CHAN 2018.

Harambee Stars under the stewardship of Stanley Okumbi will be using the upcoming friendly matches as a build up for Africa Nations Championship CHAN set to be hosted by Kenya in January next year.

The players who have been included in the squad include goalkeepers Boniface Oluoch and Peter Odhiambo of Gor Mahia and Patrick Matasi of Posta Rangers, Defenders Benard Ochieng of Vihiga United, Harun Shakava,Musa Mohammed, Omar Mbongi of Ulinzi Stars, Simon Mbugua, Collins Shivachi among others while the midfielders includes Ernest Wendo of Gor Mahia, Victor Majid of AFC Leopards, George Odhiambo among others.

Strikers Samuel Onyango of Ulinzi Stars, Boniface Muchiri of Tusker and Kepha Aswani of Nakumatt have also been named in the squad.

Harambee Stars has an uphill task against Ghana in a 2019 AFCON Qualifiers in March next year before facing Ethiopia on September.

Separately, Kenya Sportpesa Premier League side Sony Sugar humbled their league counterparts Bandari 3-1 in a Gotv shield cup quarter final match that was played at Nyayo National Stadium to proceed to the semifinals.

In another match that was played, Kariobangi Sharks thrashed Eldoret Youth 5-0. Masoud Juma registered a brace and goals from Duke Abuya, Sven Aidah and Ebrimah Sanneh ensured that Sharks booked a ticket to the semis.