Stars to travel to Mozambique for friendly match

National soccer team Harambee Stars is scheduled to leave the country for Mozambique this Thursday ahead of their friendly international game in Maputo this Saturday.

The Stars will be using this match to prepare for 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier match against Ghana in March next year.

Harambee Stars head coach Stanley Okumbi will lack the services of captain and Tottenham Hotspurs midfielder Victor Wanyama who requested for an exemption from the team to recover his form having come back from injury.

Midfielder Johanna Omolo also asked to be excluded in order to settle at his new club, Cercle Brugge.

Some players who were called up to the team include Kariobangi Sharks striker Masoud Juma, Gor Mahia’s Boniface Oluoch, AFC Leopards Victor Majid and Mathare United youngster Chris Ochieng.

National Super League side player Bernard Ochieng from Vihiga United and Joe Waithira from Wazito FC are also in the squad.

Strikers Samuel Onyango of Ulinzi Stars, Boniface Muchiri of Tusker and Kepha Aswani of Nakumatt have also been shortlisted.

The last time the two sides faced each other was on 12th November last year during an international friendly match where Kenya claimed a 1-0 victory courtesy of Eric Ouma’s goal, who is missing in Okumbi’s lineup.