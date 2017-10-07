Talam, Kipserem face off in Netherlands marathon

Eindhoven Marathon defending champion Festus Talam faces off with compatriot Marius Kipserem in this year’s edition set to be held Sunday in the Netherlands.

Talam will be putting his title on the line while Kipserem aims for Gold medals in the event after finishing third in 2015.

The marathon has seven runners who have clocked under 2 hours 10 minutes. Other runners who will take part include Ethiopia’s Samuel Getache and Japanese Masato Imai.

The course record of 2 hours 05 minutes and 46 seconds was set by Kenya’s Dickson Chumba in 2012.

In the women’s category, Eunice Jeptoo with a personal best time of 2 hours 32 minutes and 36 seconds will carry Kenya’s flag together with Lucy Wanjiku who will debut at the marathon distance.

The two will aim to break the course record of 2 hours 24 minutes and 33 seconds set by Kenya’s Georgina Rono in 2011.

Meanwhile, Chicago marathon champion Florence Kiplagat says she is under no pressure to reclaim her title Sunday, and believes she can improve on her best time.

However, Kiplagat will face off with decorated Olympian and world record holder Tirunesh Dibaba of Ethiopia as well as compatriot Valentine Kipketer in her bid to hold on to her title.

Kiplagat will be going for her third Chicago title in a row and her fourth podium finish. She won last year’s race in 2 hours 21 minutes and 32 seconds.

Compatriot Kipketer finished third last year in 2 hours 23 minutes and 41 minutes, just 39 seconds slower than her personal best.

In the men’s race, defending champion Abel Kirui will line up alongside world record holder Dennis Kimetto, who is returning from injury and keen to complete his first race since 2015, half marathon world record holder Zersenay Tadese of Eritrea and Kenya’s Stephen Sambu.