Thierry Henry arrives in Kenya

Former Arsenal FC sensational captain and striker, Thierry Henry is in Kenya to conduct football training camps with four community clubs in Nairobi, courtesy of Guinness stout.

Thierry Daniel Henry a retired French footballer who became Arsenals’ all-time leading scorer with 228 goals in all competition, will also hold a football clinic for coaches of the clubs and later advise players on how to progress in football as profession during his two-day trip in Kenya.

The camps that Thierry will address are made of upcoming players who were selected from different parts of the country through a talent development programme.

Henry spent eight years at Arsenal FC where he won eight Premier League titles, two F.A Cups and two Community Shields among other trophies.

During Henry’s visit, players will have an opportunity to showcase their skills in a game to be officiated by a top class referee, Tabitha Njoroge.

Tabitha was inducted in the hall of fame in the Sportpesa Premier League when she was declared the best referee in the year 2014, as she broke the glass ceiling in a popular male dominated career.

Since Guinness believes that soccer has a power to unite and inspire people, Tabitha’s film of determination and hard work will therefore be shown in Kenya and across the continent to inspire people and more so ladies in what they believe they can do.