Three players to debut at Hong Kong friendly

Three players will make their debut Sunday after being named in the starting line- up of the national rugby 15’s team that will play Hong Kong in an international friendly at RFUEA Grounds, Nairobi.

Benjamin Marshall Steve Otieno and Emmanuel Mavala are lined up to earn their first international experience after being named in the starting lineup of Head coach Jerome Paarwater’s side.

Simba’s forwards coach Dominic Habimana believes this will give the new faces an opportunity to claim a spot in the regular line-up.

The three are part of the 7 first timers included in the largely changed squad that will face a similar Hong Kong side ranked a place above Kenya in the 24th position.

Kenya defeated Hong Kong in their last test match last year and Captain George Nyambua is optimistic that they can still repeat the feat against a physically nous opposition.

Kenya and Hong Kong, will face each other again in the second Test next Saturday, Aug. 26, at the same venue before Simba’s travel to Hong Kong in November for a four-nation Test Series which they will use to prepare for the 2019 world cup qualifiers.

A win in both test matches will positively push Kenya up the world rankings.

